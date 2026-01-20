A N.J. family's car was stolen with their dog inside. "You can have the car. Just please give me my dog back," they plead.

A New Jersey family is making a desperate plea after their car was stolen with their dog inside.

Both are still missing.

Jacklyn Katz said her family brought Bauer, a 15-week-old Australian labradoodle, home to Madison just over three weeks ago.

Bauer, a 15-week-old Australian labradoodle, was in a car when it got stolen in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Jan. 19, 2026. Photo provided

"He is a very sweet puppy," she said. "And, obviously, we fell pretty hard and quickly for him."

On Monday night, Katz took the new pup with her to run some errands. She stopped at a CVS on Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park.

"But I did leave the car running because I was afraid of him freezing," Katz said. "And then I ran in for my prescription, I came out, and my car was gone and my dog was gone."

Katz said the car was driven to Newark before the GPS system was disabled.

Florham Park police told CBS News New York in a statement, "We are currently investigating this theft but are deeply concerned for the safety of the victim's dog."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Florham Park Police Department.

"You can have the car. Just please give me my dog back," Katz said.

Katz said she has learned the hard way not to leave the car running. She hopes others will, too.

"I obviously am going to have to live with this decision for the rest of my life," she said. "And I will deal with it the best that I can. But we just want our dog home."