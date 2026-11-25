Before dozens of balloons make their way along the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route, they will come to life at the Inflation Celebration.

The event is happening Wednesday afternoon. The line opens at noon, and viewing will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 6 p.m.

But weather is top of mind.

How high the balloons will fly, if at all, depends on how strong the winds are.

History has shown just how dangerous the high winds can be. In 1997, the Cat in the Hat balloon struck a light pole, sending debris crashing down and injuring four people.

Police also pulled the Barney balloon that year over fears a similar incident could happen.

In 1998, strict wind limits of 23 miles per hour for sustained winds and 34 mph for gusts were established.

A decision on whether the balloons will fly will be made Thanksgiving morning. Macy's said that, as of now, there are no plans to change the parade's start time.

Inflation Celebration route

Visitors should enter through the security checkpoint at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue before heading to West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue to check out all the balloons.

The route continues across West 77th Street, then north on Columbus Avenue to West 81st Street.

After seeing the balloons, guests will head north on Central Park West to see the floats between West 81st and West 86th streets.

Organizers say the float and balloon viewing is not accessible from Central Park.

Prohibited items

Viewers should make sure they aren't bringing any prohibited items to the event, including:

Bags larger than 12" x 6" x 12"

Weapons of any kind

Drones or remote-controlled aerial devices

Strollers

Coolers

Chairs

Umbrellas

Bicycles

Alcoholic beverages

E-cigarettes

Pets

Any large items that could obstruct views of other spectators

Street closures for Macy's Inflation Celebration

Macy's officials listed numerous street closures that take effect before the Inflation Celebration and last until after the parade.