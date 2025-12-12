Tourist from California stabbed at Macy's in NYC recovering from apparently unprovoked attack

A mother of three from California is now recovering after being stabbed inside Macy's Herald Square in New York City.

It appears to have been an unprovoked attack, police said.

The victim, 38, was stabbed repeatedly in a store bathroom by another woman while she was changing her 10-month-old girl's diaper. It happened on the seventh floor, where children's toys and apparel are sold.

Victim's husband subdued the attacker

The victim's husband was standing outside the bathroom with their two other kids, 12 and 15, when his wife went in to change the baby. He saw the suspect walk into the bathroom, and then heard screaming, police said. He then rushed inside and subdued the suspect, holding her until police arrived, according to the NYPD.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the victim and her significant other were both LASD employees. The couple resides in Jurupa Valley, CBS News Los Angeles confirmed.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she had to get several stitches. Fortunately, the baby was unharmed.

It's still unclear what led up to the stabbing, but police say the attack was unprovoked.

Kerri Aherne, 43, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

"That's so terrifying"

Macy's in Herald Square is typically a focal point of holiday cheer this time of year. People in the area were shocked by the news.

"That's awful. Really awful," Maria Kablan said.

"Everyone enjoying Christmas, everybody was just getting ready for the holidays, and to think something so horrible would happen here is very disappointing," said Ronald Smith.

"That's terrible," said Taylor Harris, a tourist from Iowa.

"That's so terrifying. This is my first time here, at Macy's, and there's a stabbing. That's a little wild," tourist Lexi Kidd said.

It's not the first time Macy's flagship store has been at the center of an investigation. Last month, police arrested a woman for allegedly striking a 71-year-old man in the head with her cell phone.

A Macy's spokesperson told CBS News New York the store has taken several steps to reinforce safety, including expanding an NYPD detail. On Friday, cops could be seen outside the store.