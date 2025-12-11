Woman stabbed in unprovoked attack inside Macy's in NYC, suspect arrested, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened inside the Macy's flagship location in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Forty-three-year-old Kerri Aherne, of Massachusetts, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, officers were sent to the seventh floor of Macy's Herald Square around 1:15 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 38-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the back and a cut on her right arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was last reported to be in stable condition.

This is the second assault inside the iconic New York City department store in the past month.

On Nov. 19, a 71-year-old man was shopping inside the store with his family when police say Donna Francis, 65, approached him from behind and hit him in the head four times with an object, believed to be a cell phone. That attack was also unprovoked.

The victim in that incident was treated at a local hospital for deep internal bruising. Francis was arrested and charged with assault.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.