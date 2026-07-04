Macy's Fourth of July fireworks light up NYC skies despite severe weather threat

The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks started early Saturday due to severe weather in the New York City area, but the show was still bigger than ever.

The fireworks launched from the Brooklyn Bridge and barges in the East and Hudson rivers.

Fireworks extravaganza celebrates America 250

The show began about 20 minutes ahead of schedule as thunderstorms moved through the Tri-State Area. The skies stayed clear for fireworks extravaganza worthy of 250 years.

The pyrotechnics covered all of the lower half of Manhattan, and just about anyone could see it if they could find a spot on the shore.

Spectators came from far and wide – from China to Canada.

Fireworks light up the Brooklyn Bridge during the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks celebration in New York City, on July 4, 2026. Leonardo MUNOZ /AFP via Getty Images

During the show, fires broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge. Witnesses spotted about four small fires on the bridge's walkway near spots where fireworks were being set off. The bridge was closed to traffic at the time.

Crews responded and put out the fires. We're told no one was hurt.

A fire burns on the Brooklyn Bridge after the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks celebration in New York, on July 4, 2026. Leonardo MUNOZ /AFP via Getty Images

Celebrations across Westchester County

In New Rochelle, Westchester County, fireworks flashed in the night sky over Echo Bay. It was a visual manifestation of the pride many feel in the U.S. as we celebrate 250 years of independence.

But a storm cell an hour before the show cleared much of the crowd from Hudson Park, cutting short a concert and sending families scrambling for safety as lightning flashed and the wind blew.

Those who stayed until the storm passed were feeling the love for the red, white and blue. Before the storm, the park hosted a party with music, dancing and dining.

Earlier in Yonkers at a 17th-century home built by a man loyal to the British crown, King George III was taunting visitors until a patriot made him plunge into the dunk tank.

A big crowd celebrated at Glen Island Park, with many cooling off in the waters of the Long Island Sound on a holiday when the high flirted with 100.

It was a day for food, family and a celebration of the nation founded 250 years ago.