Workers and guests left in the lurch as 3 LuxUrban hotels suddenly shut down without notice

Workers, guests left in the lurch as 3 LuxUrban hotels suddenly shut down

Workers, guests left in the lurch as 3 LuxUrban hotels suddenly shut down

Workers, guests left in the lurch as 3 LuxUrban hotels suddenly shut down

Families and tourists paid for a Manhattan hotel, but at check-in they were suddenly turned away and left scrambling to find a room for a night.

It's not just one hotel in crisis - multiple locations have been abruptly abandoned.

Jose Flores oversees the housekeeping department at the Tuscany Hotel by LuxUrban in Midtown. Flores and other staff told CBS News New York that they stopped going to work on Monday after LuxUrban allegedly stopped paying them.

"Well, we're looking for help, OK?" Flores said. "We don't know what's going on ... We have to pay rent. We had to buy food. And we don't have no money."

Flores told CBS News New York that his boss had resigned.

One person who works at the hotel told CBS News New York there are just two employees left at the 18-floor hotel.

"No services ... and no staff"

"We have no managers here right now," the employee said, adding that they hadn't been paid either.

Despite the staffing shortage and apparent lack of managers at the hotel, it was still possible to book and pay for a room.

Workers at the hotel said they didn't know how many guests were in the building.

Some guests departing the hotel said they noticed there was nobody doing any cleaning.

"To be fair, the room was fine this time. Just no services, right, and no staff," one person said.

But soon, others said they were blocked from checking in.

"I was able to check in about four nights ago," Pete Sridarom, a visitor from California said. "I noticed there wasn't anyone cleaning."

"The hotel had quite bad reviews, but we thought we'd suck it up," guest Rensford Richardson-Pryce said.

No response from LuxUrban yet

CBS News New York left multiple emails and messages for LuxUrban. The only response we received was from one manager, who texted, "I am no longer part of LuxUrban as of Friday ... I have no further comment."

CBS News New York then tried a representative for the property owner, which city records show is an LLC in Malaysia, but got no response.

CBS News New York then called the FDNY. An inspector arrived for a previously scheduled annual inspection. He found the hotel operating without the required staff and issued multiple violations, the FDNY said.

Four days later, the Tuscany was vacated by the building owner.

"I can't believe that these things happen"

LuxUrban touts two other properties on its website, including the Hotel 27 in Midtown and The Herald on West 35th Street. When CBS News New York stopped by Hotel 27, it was also shut down - much to the surprise of a family who had just arrived from Argentina and had prepaid more than $1,400 for five nights.

"I'm just laughing because I'm nervous. I'm very nervous about it," Martina Ferrari said. "I can't believe that these things happen, really happen, and it's happening to us."

The third LuxUrban property, The Herald, was also closed down, impacting more guests and workers.

"You can't collect unemployment because you're officially still employed, but you're not getting paid," one worker said.

"It's a horrible situation to be in in"

"It's a horrible situation to be in. Honestly, I have bills. I have stuff that's piling up," Tuscany employee Sasha Robinson said. "I just want to know how are they allowed to do this to people, hardworking people."

The union for the hotel workers said they've long had issues with LuxUrban. They've filed and won arbitration awards in the past to get members paid.

CBS News New York is still trying to get in touch with LuxUrban to find out what's going on and will continue to follow up.

It was still possible to book rooms at the closed hotels as of Friday night. The Hotel Trades Council said the hotels just disappeared overnight and closed up shop.

Again, we are still trying to get in touch with them and get their side of this.