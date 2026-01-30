Luigi Mangione back in New York federal court for hearing

Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering United Heathcare CEO Brian Thompson, is due back in court Friday for a hearing regarding his federal case.

The judge is considering whether prosecutors can seek the death penalty, and if evidence seized during Mangione's arrest will be admissible.

At Mangione's last hearing, Judge Margaret Garnett set a trial date for the federal case. She said jury selection will start Sept. 8, and opening statements will start Oct. 13. If it's a capital case, allowing prosecutors to seek the death penalty, opening statements will start Jan. 11, 2027.

Mangione faces a four count federal indictment for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, but his defense team is fighting to dismiss two counts.

The judge is expected to soon decide if she will toss out the murder through use of a firearm charge, which is eligible for the death penalty, along with another count known as a firearms offense.

The judge is also expected to rule if prosecutors can show jurors certain pieces of evidence, including a 9mm handgun and a notebook found in Mangione's bag in which they say he described his intent to "wack" a health insurance executive.

Manhattan DA wants state trial to begin in the summer

The Manhattan District Attorney wants the judge in Luigi Mangione's state trial to set a date for July 1 to ensure it starts before his federal trial.

Mangione's attorneys say they need the rest of the year to prepare for the federal trial. They called the request unreasonable.

Defense attorneys trying to get backpack evidence supressed

His last federal court appearance centered around the search of his backpack during his 2024 arrest at a Pennsylvania McDonald's.

A 3D-printed handgun, loaded magazine, notebook, map and a "survival kit" were found in the backpack. The defense asked the judge to suppress the evidence, arguing it was a warrantless search.

Police testified that it's standard procedure to take property like a backpack from a suspect during an arrest. The search of the backpack would have also been standard procedure, officers said.

A judge didn't issue a decision on the motion.

Man attempts to free Mangione

On Wednesday, a Minnesota man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an FBI agent and trying to free Mangione.

Prosecutors allege Mark Anderson arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Mangione is being held, clamed he was an FBI agent with papers from a judge authorizing Mangione's release, a federal law enforcement source said.

A fork, driver's license and steel blade allegedly found in the bag of a man arrested for impersonating an FBI agent to free Luigi Mangione. FBI

A search of Anderson turned up a barbecue fork and pizza cutter.

He's now being held in the same complex as Mangione.