New York native violinist Lucas Stratmann among young musicians joining Vienna Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK -- One of the world's most prestigious orchestras is returning to Carnegie Hall for the first time since the pandemic began, and one of the youngest members on stage is a native New Yorker.

Lucas Stratmann, 25, is a violinist in the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra Academy.

The Murray Hill native moved to Austria in September to train alongside 11 other young musicians. They will join the entire ensemble Friday at 8 p.m.

Stratmann has been playing violin since he was 3 years old. He's a graduate of LaGuardia High School and the Julliard School.

"The Vienna Philharmonic is one of the best orchestras in the world, and it's been a privilege for me to be able to play with my colleagues," Stratmann said.

The Vienna Philharmonic also performs at Carnegie Hall this Saturday and Sunday. We're told there are still tickets available.

Watch CBS2 News Sunday Morning at 8:45 a.m. for more on Stratmann's journey in our "Broadway and Beyond" segment.