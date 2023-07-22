Luc Noubissi arraigned in attempted rape near Riverside Park

NEW YORK -- The suspect in a sexual assault on the Upper West Side was arraigned Saturday.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Luc Noubissi tackled a woman to the ground on West 60th Street at Riverside Park early Thursday morning.

He's accused of assaulting her, then taking off with her phone as she tried to call for help.

Noubissi is facing a long list of charges, including attempted rape.

He's being held on $250,000 bail.