Woman shot outside Lower East Side hotel, suspect in custody

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A woman was shot outside a Lower East Side hotel Friday.

It happened just before 7 p.m. outside a Holiday Inn on Suffolk and Delancey streets.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was shot in the hip. She is expected to be OK.

A suspect is in custody.

Police say a gun was found at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 9:47 PM

