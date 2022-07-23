Woman shot outside Lower East Side hotel, suspect in custody
NEW YORK -- A woman was shot outside a Lower East Side hotel Friday.
It happened just before 7 p.m. outside a Holiday Inn on Suffolk and Delancey streets.
Police say a 22-year-old woman was shot in the hip. She is expected to be OK.
A suspect is in custody.
Police say a gun was found at the scene.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
