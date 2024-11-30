Lou Carnesecca, longtime St. John's basketball coach, dies at age 99

NEW YORK — Lou Carnesecca, the longtime coach of St. John's basketball and an icon of New York sports, has died at age 99.

He was a beloved coach who turned St. John's basketball into a national treasure.

Carnesecca's impact on St. John's basketball

In New York, legends are often larger than life, but every so often, one comes along whose impact is quieter but deeper.

Growing up in Queens, Carnesecca never strayed far from home, dedicating his life to coaching his alma mater.

For nearly three decades, Carnesecca stood on the sidelines in his famous sweaters, coaching not just the game but a philosophy: hard work, humility and heart.

From his first day as head coach of St. John's in 1965, his influence went beyond the hardwood. Under his leadership, St. John's basketball was more than just a team, they were a symbol of New York pride.

He was never the tallest man in the room, but he was a giant. His teams were a reflection of their coach: scrappy, disciplined winners.

Carnesecca's career was filled with more than 500 wins. He's a Hall of Fame coach who took St. John's to the final four, and in his 24 years there, he never had a losing season.

He was still active with St. John's as recently as 2023 at Rick Pitino's introduction as the new head coach. The school dedicated a statue to him, and in 2004, St. John's on-campus arena was renamed Carnesecca Arena.

St. John's has not released a statement at this time.

Carnesecca died just over a month before what would have been his 100th birthday.