Watch CBS News
Local News

Playwright Lorraine Hansberry inducted into American Poets' Corner at Cathedral of St. John the Divine

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lorraine Hansberry inducted into American Poets' Corner
Lorraine Hansberry inducted into American Poets' Corner 00:53

NEW YORK -- A Broadway icon received an eternal honor Sunday.

Author, playwright and activist Lorraine Hansberry was inducted into the American Poets' Corner inside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights.

In 1959, Hansberry became the first Black female playwright to have a show performed on Broadway.

She was 28 when she wrote "A Raisin in the Sun." The landmark play that still resonates today tells the story of a Chicago family growing up in the middle of segregation.

"Lorraine Hansberry is who we induct today. A brave, brave bright light in this world who, wildly right now, her play is being put on right now at the Public Theater," poet Marie Howe said.

Hansberry now joins other literary giants in the Poets' Corner, including Walt Whitman, Mark Twain, Emily Dickinson, James Baldwin and Ernest  Hemingway.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 10:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.