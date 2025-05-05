Lonnie Quinn returns to CBS News New York after taking time to recover from accident

Welcome back, Lonnie Quinn!

CBS News New York's chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn returned after stepping away to recover from an accident.

Lonnie was greeted by hugs and applause as he walked back into the newsroom.

"I missed you guys more than you know," Quinn said when he returned. "It's these moments like this that just warms your heart and you think 'I work with good people.'"

Lonnie suffered a concussion earlier this year, but additional testing revealed deeper concerns.

"It was a very major head injury. Once the MRI came back, that's when the doctors came in and said 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. This is actually a traumatic brain injury, not just a concussion. You've got to be out of work for six to eight weeks, rest and relaxation," Lonnie said.

We're thrilled that Lonnie has recuperated and is back with us.