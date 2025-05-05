Watch CBS News
Lonnie Quinn returns to CBS News New York after taking time to recover from accident

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
First Alert Weather: Lonnie is back!
First Alert Weather: Lonnie is back! 04:13

Welcome back, Lonnie Quinn!

CBS News New York's chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn returned after stepping away to recover from an accident.

Lonnie was greeted by hugs and applause as he walked back into the newsroom. 

"I missed you guys more than you know," Quinn said when he returned. "It's these moments like this that just warms your heart and you think 'I work with good people.'"

Lonnie suffered a concussion earlier this year, but additional testing revealed deeper concerns. 

"It was a very major head injury. Once the MRI came back, that's when the doctors came in and said 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. This is actually a traumatic brain injury, not just a concussion. You've got to be out of work for six to eight weeks, rest and relaxation," Lonnie said. 

We're thrilled that Lonnie has recuperated and is back with us. 

