Long Islanders raise over $300,000 in donations supporting Israeli first responders

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- As tension grows along the Gaza border, Long Island volunteers and donors are trying to make a real difference.

Retired Suffolk County business owner Richard Cohen got the emotional surprise of his life Monday after he asked merchants - friends and strangers - along the Hauppauge industrial corridor to help him support the Israeli Red Cross.

Suddenly, more than $300,000 in donations arrived.

"They're all supporting us. Where do you get friends like that? You can't buy them," said Cohen. "And I'm touched, so touched by it."

Jewish and non-Jewish business owners readily donated funds earmarked for Israeli ambulances and motorcycles.

"Two, three, four minutes, that can be the difference between life and death. So these motorcycles can get there within 90 seconds to be able to save lives," said Rabbi Mendel Teldon, from Chabad of Mid-Suffolk.

Across Suffolk and Nassau County, there are rallies to support lives lost - in particular, families of 30 massacred Israeli police officers.

Sam Davis, a student at Cold Spring Harbor High School, spent the week collecting more than $30,000.

"I knew for the rest of my life this isn't going to be something I forgot," said Davis, 16. "When I was hearing these things about people being kidnapped, women being raped, children and babies being killed, I knew I had to do something and I knew I was capable of helping."

"I know firsthand that the people of Israel, and particularly the police forces, know of your kindness and it gives them strength and hope," said Rabbi Anchelle Perl, from Chabad of Mineola.

Through prayers, song, speeches and fundraising, residents continue to come together to support the quest for freedom, dignity and human rights.