Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Islanders raise over $300,000 in donations supporting Israeli first responders

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Long Island donors trying to make a difference in Israel
Long Island donors trying to make a difference in Israel 02:12

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- As tension grows along the Gaza border, Long Island volunteers and donors are trying to make a real difference. 

Retired Suffolk County business owner Richard Cohen got the emotional surprise of his life Monday after he asked merchants - friends and strangers - along the Hauppauge industrial corridor to help him support the Israeli Red Cross.

Suddenly, more than $300,000 in donations arrived. 

"They're all supporting us. Where do you get friends like that? You can't buy them," said Cohen. "And I'm touched, so touched by it." 

Jewish and non-Jewish business owners readily donated funds earmarked for Israeli ambulances and motorcycles. 

"Two, three, four minutes, that can be the difference between life and death. So these motorcycles can get there within 90 seconds to be able to save lives," said Rabbi Mendel Teldon, from Chabad of Mid-Suffolk.

Across Suffolk and Nassau County, there are rallies to support lives lost - in particular, families of 30 massacred Israeli police officers. 

Sam Davis, a student at Cold Spring Harbor High School, spent the week collecting more than $30,000. 

"I knew for the rest of my life this isn't going to be something I forgot," said Davis, 16. "When I was hearing these things about people being kidnapped, women being raped, children and babies being killed, I knew I had to do something and I knew I was capable of helping."

"I know firsthand that the people of Israel, and particularly the police forces, know of your kindness and it gives them strength and hope," said Rabbi Anchelle Perl, from Chabad of Mineola. 

Through prayers, song, speeches and fundraising, residents continue to come together to support the quest for freedom, dignity and human rights. 

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 6:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.