Long Island woman says hackers stole her Facebook page for puppy-selling scam

L.I. woman says hackers are using her Facebook page for puppy scam

L.I. woman says hackers are using her Facebook page for puppy scam

L.I. woman says hackers are using her Facebook page for puppy scam

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- A Long Island woman said hackers took over her Facebook page and used it to scam people trying to buy puppies.

"It's not only frustrating. It's frightening," said Jayne Dietl, a grandmother from Northport who's worried for her family's safety.

About a week and a half ago, Dietl started getting strange calls and texts from friends.

"'Oh my God. Those puppies are beautiful!'" Dietl told CBS2. "'Puppies? What are you talking about puppies? I don't have puppies.' They said, 'No, you're selling them on Facebook.'"

Dietl tried to open her Facebook page, but she was locked out. The hackers, posing as her, made a post advertising teacup Yorkies for sale.

Then, things turned scary.

At least six strangers showed up at Dietl's house saying they paid more than $600 for the puppies that didn't exist.

"They said, 'Well I'm out all this money.' And I'm like, "I'm sorry, you are. But let's call the cops.' I said, 'I'm not selling dogs,'" said Dietl.

Unfortunately, scams like this happen all the time.

Chelsea Binns, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, says be skeptical when it comes to buying anything online.

"Perhaps waiting until you actually receive the goods until exchanging money to be more sure that you're going to get what you've paid for," said Binns.

The post was live on Dietl's page for a week before it was finally deleted Friday afternoon. It's not clear if Facebook or the fraudster removed the post.

Suffolk County Police officials said they are investigating the scam.

Meanwhile, Dietl is worried about who might show up at her door next.

"This is not good because it's dangerous. We've got a lot of little children here," said Dietl.

They might have to contend with her fully-grown dogs. No, they are not for sale.

CBS2's reached out to representatives for Meta, Facebook's parent company, but we have not heard back.

Click here for tips to avoid falling for a pet scam.