Unusual hazards on Long Island waterways after this winter's deep freeze. Here's what to know.

Warmer weather has melted our frozen waterways, but that's giving rise to unusual hazards.

The unusually cold winter uprooted docks, and sent debris into the bays and the Long Island Sound.

The thaw in the Great South Bay has left an extensive amount of debris in the path of boaters. Suffolk Police marine units are on the lookout for the floating hazards, which include pilings lifted right off the seabed due to a phenomenon called "ice jacking." Those piling and the docks they held, both at marinas and private homes, are now floating wreckage.

"The ice will drive the pilings right up, and they will float away," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said. "You hit that with a boat, your boat can be disabled. It can sink."

A look at some of the pilings and other debris that was pulled up this winter due to "ice jacking" on Long Island. CBS News New York

"They weigh between 500 and 1,500 pounds. It would be catastrophic. It would go through the hull, cause engine damage and, more often than not, send someone overboard," Suffolk County Marine Bureau Deputy Inspector Jason Ostrow said.

Photographer Mike Busch used a drone to capture images of ice stacking up 15 feet high on the South Shore. Busch said he hasn't seen damage to docks and pilings like he's currently seeing in decades, and is worried about his own safety.

"We don't have clear water here, like Florida. So you're not going to see this stuff. I've got a boat. I think I'm going to wait a while for them to find this stuff. The bay is shallow, there is nowhere for this stuff to hide ... scary," Busch said.

County and town patrols are tasked with removing the debris, but boaters can also report floating hazards to 911, or to their local police. Boaters can also report floating debris on the emergency channel 16 on their marine radio.

"It's very important that you have a spotter on your boat for the coming weeks entering the boating season to keep an eye out to look for debris as you're behind the helm," Suffolk County Legislator Trish Bergin said.

Officials say that if you hit a piece of debris, get to a dock quickly to inspect the hull to make sure it's not taking on water.