Long Island residents asked to increase water conservation

Long Island water providers want residents to conserve
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- Water providers on Long Island are asking people to increase their water conservation.

Water systems across the region are struggling to meet peak demand.

They are also facing the possibility of reduced pressure due to a 400 percent increase in demand.

Residents who use irrigation systems to water their lawns are asked to reduce their cycles by five minutes and to check their systems for leaks and broken sprinkler heads.

