Veterans on Long Island are fearful of what's to come if government shutdown continues

As the government shutdown continues, and Medicaid cuts loom, many veterans on Long Island say they're struggling just to stay afloat.

Experts say President Trump's agenda could leave many caught in the crosshairs.

"This is not what you went to serve for"

Derek Coy, a Marine veteran working at the New York Health Foundation, warns the stakes are high.

"Nationally, 1 in 10 veterans rely on Medicaid. In New York it's higher, 15%," Coy said. "Often what we see [is] people go into debt."

Long Island has one of the largest veteran populations in the country -- more than 100,000 -- and with about 1 in 4 federal employees being veterans, the shutdown is hitting the community hard.

"You don't want to come home and have to deal with this," said Jeffrey McQueen, chairman of the Veterans Health Alliance of Long Island. "This is not what you went to serve for."

Veterans share their frustration

For Army veteran Stacy Stroman, service to her country came calling a day after she graduated high school, but her mission these days is much closer to home, as she cares for her two daughters, including one with special needs.

"So I have to get Medicaid for certain services and I am having difficulty with that," Stroman said.

The former combat medic now works as counselor in a hospital. She's not a federal employee, but said the government shutdown has still reached her family. Her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are on hold, and Medicaid coverage for her daughter has become uncertain.

"It's really disheartening," Stroman said. "I went into the Army to fight for my country."

While federal support stalls, the community is stepping up

Lonnie Sherman runs the nonprofit General Needs, which provides basic supplies for homeless veterans. His storage lockers are stacked with bedding, toasters, and clothing, further proof of the growing need.

"Until someone does a better job up top, I will keep doing what we do from the bottom," Sherman said.

He says in recent weeks he has seen the demand double.

"They are going to need underwear from me. Think about how basic that is," Sherman said.

For many veterans, there's still a hard battle being fought here at home.