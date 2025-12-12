New York USPS worker caught stealing gift cards in police sting, Suffolk County DA says

A United States Postal Service worker was caught stealing holiday cards and gift cards from the mail in a police sting, according to officials on New York's Long Island.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Friday video shows the 35-year-old postal employee brazenly opening letters and pocketing the contents.

Hidden cameras and undercover officers

Jamison-Lewis "identified pieces of mail likely to contain gift cards, or other items of value, and either opened them at the post office and removed the gift cards or stole the entire piece of mail and opened later," the district attorney said.

A USPS clerk at the Oakdale Post Office on Long Island was arrested for allegedly stealing gift cards in the mail in Nov. 2025. Suffolk County District Attorney

The investigation into Jamison-Lewis started after she allegedly used a stolen T.J. Maxx gift card, leading authorities to conduct an operation involving hidden cameras and undercover officers.

"We want people to safely enjoy the holiday season, and for those bad actors who will try to exploit those citizens, we will hold you responsible," Tierney said.

USPS clerk allegedly stole from undercover officer

Investigators said one undercover officer bought a gift card and gave it to Jamison-Lewis at the post office to be mailed.

"Jamison-Lewis allegedly opened that same greeting card envelope after the officer left, stole the gift card," Tierney said.

The next day, video shows her using the gift card to buy clothing for a baby, according to the DA.

Jamison-Lewis was arrested while leaving work on Nov. 24, Tierney said, adding officers found two pieces of stolen mail in her pants and four more in her purse.

She resigned one week later.

According to investigators, 19 more pieces of stolen mail were later found in her car and another at her home.

Jamison-Lewis faces many charges, including grand larceny, and faces up to four years in prison if convicted. She was released without bail as the case moves forward.

"It's a violation of our trust"

After Jamison Lewis's arrest, Tierney said anyone who believes they're a victim of mail theft should reach out to his office.

News of the arrest was unnerving to some residents who frequent the Oakdale Post Office.

"I think it's a violation of our trust," said George Lederer, of Patchogue.

Javonni Jamison-Lewis was a clerk at the Oakdale Post Office on Montauk Highway for about one year before her arrest, the DA said. CBS News New York

"You don't know what to do anymore today. They tell you don't put it in the mailbox because they take that out, and now you can't even go into the post office," Francis P., of Oakdale, said.

"It's desperate times these days, people are desperate. It's very sad," Heidi Trautwein, of Oakdale, said.

Dolores Kessler, also of Oakdale, said she's never had a problem at the post office and continues to trust the USPS.