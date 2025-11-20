Parents of underage e-bike riders in Suffolk County could face steep fines under proposed bill

Lawmakers in Suffolk County want to stiffen the consequences for parents of children and teenagers who illegally ride e-bikes.

Under state law, those under the age of 16 are banned from riding e-bikes.

Parents could be fined thousands of dollars under new bill

Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon says a new bill Suffolk is proposing would have parents face fines as high as $5,000.

"We want to be proactive. Get the laws on the books," he said.

Parents whose kids ride e-bikes while underage or without helmets, or speed recklessly on sidewalks or highways could be fined or have their e-bike seized — a pricy punishment considering some e-bikes, including UL-rated batteries and parts, can range from $1,000-$2,500.

"If you know the laws and you're putting your kids on these bikes, and these kids are under 16, there is no license, there is no training," Lennon said.

A public hearing on the e-bike legislation will be debated next Tuesday in Hauppauge.

Proposal follows 2 serious e-bike crashes involving teens

Dr. Jose Prince, chief of pediatric surgery at Cohen Children's Hospital, says the uptick in e-bike-related injuries has tripled and is startling and dramatic.

"It's been terrible to watch the devastation for families. Severe brain injuries, severe fractures," he said.

Data from police show 12 people died in e-bike and e-scooter crashes on Long Island over the past three years.

"They are called e-bikes, but you don't want a bicycle helmet. You need a motorcycle helmet if you are riding at that velocity," Prince said.

At Big Cat Electric Bikes in Patchogue, employees make sure customers know the law.

"If they're not 18 years old, they have to have a parent buy it for them," Lee Abramson said. "We make everybody sign a liability form. Bikes that go over 28 miles an hour are not considered legal on the street."

The proposal comes after two serious crashes on Long Island, including one that was deadly.

Last week in East Islip, a 13-year-old boy on an e-bike collided with a deer that darted out of the woods. The deer died, and the child was thrown from his bike and seriously injured.

A few days earlier, a 14-year-old boy who was riding his e-bike to school in North Bellmore collided with an SUV. He was killed in the crash.