Long Island teen on e-bike seriously injured after crashing into deer

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday after he struck and killed a deer while he was riding an e-bike in East Islip, Long Island.

It happened around dusk on Woodland Drive.

Deer killed in e-bike crash

Police said the teen was returning home, passing by Kennedy Elementary, on his e-bike when a deer ran into the street. The teen could not stop in time, crashed into the deer and was thrown from his e-bike. The deer did not survive.

"He hit the deer head-on with enough force to kill the deer and severely injure himself," Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

The teen, who was wearing a helmet at the time, is being treated at Good Samaritan Hospital and recovering.

"Thankfully, he was wearing a helmet, and our prayers are with him and his family, and hopefully he makes a full recovery," Catalina said.

Kenny Uss lives on Woodland Drive and rushed toward the scene when he heard police.

"There was a bicycle laying on the street. It was pretty scary," he said. "When I heard from the cops, when he told me what happened, I just couldn't believe it. I was like, this is crazy."

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after he struck and killed a deer while he was riding an e-bike in East Islip, Long Island, on Nov. 13, 2025. Suffolk County Police Department

Police issue warning about underage e-bike operators

The crash happened just yards from a yellow sign indicating deer crossing.

AAA Northeast spokesman Robert Sinclair says dusk, when this accident occurred, is the most treacherous time of day for crashes involving deer.

"Suffolk County is number three in the state for the number of deer hits. Usually they are upstate," he said.

"Keep your head on a swivel, 'cause those deer are coming," East Islip homeowner Steven Vinotis said.

Additionally, officials said it is illegal for children under the age of 16 to operate an e-bike.

"Anybody who buys their kid an e-bike should know the dangers that they face," Catalina said.

"E-bikes and motorcycles can get up to some pretty high speeds," Sinclair said, "and speeds at which, if you struck a deer, which can be a pretty heavy animal, it can do you a lot of harm."