Long Island under state of emergency as nor'easter bears down

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared that Long Island is under a state of emergency as the powerful nor'easter headed toward our area.

Coastal flooding is a particular concern. All eyes are on the high tides. There are also concerns related to the expected heavy, sustained rain and strong winds.

"I'm declaring a State of Emergency for Nassau, Suffolk, New York City and Westchester as this powerful coastal storm bears down on the region," Hochul said. "We're expecting dangerous coastal flooding, strong winds and potential power outages through the weekend. Take this storm seriously. Stay alert, and avoid unnecessary travel."

A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued, covering Long Island and New York City, as well as Westchester County.

Click here to get the latest weather watches, warnings and alerts.

State of emergency on Long Island

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine in signing a state of emergency declaration for their counties.

"When they are blowing the ocean into the bay, that's when it's a big issue. So hopefully we won't have that issue, but that could create major flooding. That's one of our biggest concerns," Blakeman said.

"We are very concerned about the impact of the storm," Romaine said. "We expect massive erosion along our beaches."

"Unfortunately, we have a full moon, so the high tides are enormously high," Montauk lighthouse keeper Joseph Gaviola said.

"Based on the most recent forecast, this storm is moving westward and will have a more significant impact on our region than originally anticipated," Romaine said. "Now is the time to be prepared and we urge our residents to take the necessary precautions."

Concern about boats amid storm

Low-lying communities are at risk of flooding, and winds could topple trees and toss around boats. There are still many boats in the water for the unusual September nor'easter.

"Check every boat, retire every line, make sure that the chains that are on the poles are secure," marina owner Al Grover said.

"People need to put extra lines or rope on their boat," Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

Saladino advised boat owners to add an additional spring line to keep vessels from breaking away.

"Otherwise the tide comes up, wipes your boat away. And you'll find it a quarter mile from your house, heavily damaged," Saladino said.

In Hampton Bays, commercial fishing boats were docked, and rocking. It was unsafe for them to be out to sea.

"Storm surge here is going to be crazy," said Frank Green. "We doubled up on all the lines.

Waves were crashing at Shinnecock Inlet. Surfers were enjoying themselves, as were some people just taking in the view.

"On days like this, you catch some really beautiful sights, and it's thrilling," Ginny Healy said.

Preparing for outages, and hunkering down

Suffolk County leaders will be flying drones before the nor'easter hits and then immediately after, to record visual proof of damage that's needed to apply for federal and state aid.

"Batten down the hatches. The worst is yet to come," Gaviola said.

PSEG says they have ample bucket crews for power outages.

"This is a long wind duration event, plus heavy rains. And if winds exceed 40 miles an hour, we cannot safely work up in the buckets," Larry Torres of PSEG LI said.

Winds were already battering the waterfront village of Island Park Friday.

"As long as it doesn't go in the house, I am fine," Barbara Zimatore said.

Zimatore, who lived through Superstorm Sandy, said she's ready.

"Been there, done this. Know what to do," Zimatore said.

A lot has changed in Island Park since Sandy. There are bigger street drain pipes, as well as valves designed to keep flood waters out. Even so, Mayor Michael McGinty says he's concerned about a nor'easter lingering through four high tide cycles.

"It is a moon tide so it's going to be tough. We are going to have water coming over the bulkhead ... coming up through the drains," McGinty said.

Many shoppers at Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace were preparing to hunker down.

"Barely survived Superstorm Sandy, so it's always a storm, you always gotta be prepared," one shopper said.

"I'm planning to stay home and sleep and cook," said another.