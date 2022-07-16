2 sharks caught by fishermen at Jones Beach
JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- More shark sightings were reported in Nassau County on Saturday.
The New York state parks department says at 8 a.m., a fisherman at Jones Beach pulled in a 4- to 5-foot long shark, prompting lifeguards to delay swimming for an hour.
Swimming was then delayed again until 10:45 a.m. after another fisherman caught a shark in the area.
Another shark was spotted in the water at West End 2, causing swimming to be delayed a third time, until noon.
After monitoring the water, swimming was eventually allowed again.
