Teen pleads not guilty in stabbing that injured student at Long Island school

A 15-year-old boy was arraigned Friday on assault and weapons charges in connection to a stabbing at a Long Island school.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Sachem High School East in Farmingville.

Prosecutors say the teen stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the upper chest with a 4-inch kitchen knife, seriously injuring the victim.

The victim underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, whose name is not being released due to his age, was taken into custody and charged shortly after the incident. He pleaded not guilty in court Friday. The judge ordered him to be held without bail. An Order of Protection was also issued.

The suspect is expected back in court Monday.

Both teens are students at the high school. The suspect's family claims the fight was in retaliation to bullying.

"When they go to school, I expect for the school to protect my kids," the suspect's mother said. "At the end of the day, I felt like this should not have escalated."

"As this matter remains under police investigation, the district has no further comment at this time," a spokesperson for the school district said Friday.

Suffolk County Police has increased patrols near Sachem High School East.