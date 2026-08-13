After Long Island crash that killed a road worker, officials plead with the public to slow down, drive cautiously

After a father of three was killed earlier this week by an allegedly impaired driver on Long Island, labor groups and officials are pleading with drivers to slow down and drive cautiously in work zones.

Lawmakers in Albany are also considering stiffer penalties for drivers who kill and maim road workers.

Joel Sicon Porix, who was part of a road repair crew, was killed Monday when an allegedly drugged driver barreled onto the sidewalk in Nesconset. On Friday, a small bouquet marked the spot where he died, and the paving work was completed, but for his family, what was lost cannot be repaired.

Thomas Lobianco, who allegedly struck Porix, had bloodshot eyes and poor coordination, and was unsteady on his feet and swayed as he stood, according to police. Blood test results are still pending.

Police say Lobianco claimed he ingested cannabis the night before the crash. He was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and has pleaded not guilty.

"These are horrific and horrendous choices that are being made that is causing too much pain," New York Assemblymember Steve Stren said.

"I give my blessings to the family. Such a shame. Good guy, the whole family – hard-working people," neighbor Fernando Lopez said.

Officials say Monday's tragedy is far from an isolated incident and are urging the public to slow down and pay attention.

"It didn't take long for it to happen again," Marc Herbst of the Long Island Contractors' Association said. "After that night, on Sunrise [Highway], a drunken driver going 75 mph sped through a work zone and crashed his car."

"We get something every day. Someone's impatient and they'll go around the unblocked road, run somebody's foot over," Town of Huntington highway superintendent Andre Sorentino said.

Sorentino said he has been struck twice by impaired drivers.

Long Island officials are pushing for increased penalties for construction zone deaths, but the bills have repeatedly failed to advance in Albany.

"When you see these signs, and they are way before these job sites, everybody should have their hands on 10 and 2," State Sen. Mario Mattera said. "We are only the fourth state in the U.S. that doesn't have deadly driving laws."

The proposed Deadly Driving Bill could make it easier to prosecute drivers who are impaired by drugs that are not on the state's current list.