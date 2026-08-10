Car plows into construction crew on Long Island, killing 1 and injuring 2

A car plowed into a road crew on Long Island Monday morning, killing one worker and seriously injuring two others, Suffolk County police said.

A 911 call at 6:43 a.m. reported a car crash involving pedestrians at the intersection of Terry Road and Townline Road, police said.

The workers hadn't even started the workday and weren't even in the road they were set to pave. Road workers were on the sidewalk when, according to witnesses, a car came barreling down Terry Road, crossed into the oncoming lane, and jumped the sidewalk. It struck the three workers who had their backs to it. Coworkers gave CPR to one of them, but he later died at the hospital. The other two suffered serious injuries.

Emergency responders on the scene in Nesconset on Long Island after a report of a crash on Aug. 10, 2026. CBS News New York

Hard hats and car parts littered the curb at the intersection after the crash.

Rosemar was contracted by Suffolk County to pave the road.

"This driver just came out of nowhere," Rosemar safety director Kevin Daponte said. "He hit the curb. He hit the light pole, and then hit our workers."

Daponte had a message for the driving public.

"It's tragic. You come to work, you don't even get on the road yet when this happened," Daponte said. "Everything has repercussions. If you're going out, doing something with your friends and family, you shouldn't be behind the wheel. I don't know what his condition was, but he was taken away in handcuffs."

Emergency responders after a report of a crash in Nesconset on Long Island on Aug. 10, 2026. CBS News New York

The male driver is in custody, police said in a statement.

They haven't released the identity of the worker who was killed, but coworkers called him a great employee, saying he had been with the company for a very long time and will be missed.