Long Island Rail Road service into Penn Station disrupted due to broken rail

Long Island Rail Road service was disrupted Tuesday morning due to a problem in an East River tunnel.

Service to Penn Station in New York City was suspended due to a broken rail.

That lead to cancellations or disruptions on most LIRR lines:

Babylon Branch

Hempstead Branch

Long Beach Branch

Montauk Branch

Oyster Bay Branch

Port Jefferson Branch

Port Washington Branch

Ronkonkoma Branch

The MTA said capacity was also limited due to tunnel work at Penn Station.

Fortunately, the rail was fixed just before 8 a.m., leading to service getting back on track.

