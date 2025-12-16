Long Island Rail Road service into Penn Station disrupted due to broken rail
Long Island Rail Road service was disrupted Tuesday morning due to a problem in an East River tunnel.
Service to Penn Station in New York City was suspended due to a broken rail.
That lead to cancellations or disruptions on most LIRR lines:
- Babylon Branch
- Hempstead Branch
- Long Beach Branch
- Montauk Branch
- Oyster Bay Branch
- Port Jefferson Branch
- Port Washington Branch
- Ronkonkoma Branch
The MTA said capacity was also limited due to tunnel work at Penn Station.
Fortunately, the rail was fixed just before 8 a.m., leading to service getting back on track.
Click here to check the latest on service status from the MTA.