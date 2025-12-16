Watch CBS News
Long Island Rail Road service into Penn Station disrupted due to broken rail

Jesse Zanger
Long Island Rail Road service was disrupted Tuesday morning due to a problem in an East River tunnel. 

Service to Penn Station in New York City was suspended due to a broken rail. 

That lead to cancellations or disruptions on most LIRR lines:

  • Babylon Branch
  • Hempstead Branch
  • Long Beach Branch
  • Montauk Branch
  • Oyster Bay Branch
  • Port Jefferson Branch
  • Port Washington Branch
  • Ronkonkoma Branch

The MTA said capacity was also limited due to tunnel work at Penn Station. 

Fortunately, the rail was fixed just before 8 a.m., leading to service getting back on track. 

Click here to check the latest on service status from the MTA. 

