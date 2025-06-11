322 postal workers bitten by dogs in New York last year. 83 were on Long Island.

83 postal workers bitten by dogs across Long Island last year, data shows

83 postal workers bitten by dogs across Long Island last year, data shows

83 postal workers bitten by dogs across Long Island last year, data shows

The risk of dog bites on the route is all part of a mail carrier's job, but it's especially daunting on Long Island.

Newly released data from the United States Postal Service shows there were 322 dog bite incidents across New York state in 2024, with 83 occurring in Long Island.

New York ranked fifth on the list of states with the most dog bite incidents, following California, Texas, Ohio and Illinois.

Officials say most of the dog bites are accidental, but even so, a safety campaign is now underway to inform dog owners of the dangers and responsibilities.

Pet owners urged to keep an eye on dogs around mail carriers

A new month-long National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign, aimed at dog owners, highlights the real risk to mail carriers. The USPS recently provided a dramatic demonstration to letter carriers in Detroit and are urging nationwide pet owner cooperation.

"Dog bites are one of our highest impact accidents for the United States Postal Service," Ronkonkoma Acting Postmaster Michael Salvatore said.

Salvatore says dog owners should keep their pets within their property line.

"Never let your dog out loose," he said.

Long Island dog owner Jen Muroff said even her calm Siberian Husky can get overly protective.

"With the screen door, I always make sure that it's locked 'cause the dogs can jump out," she said.

Mail carriers share their frightening encounters with dogs

Mail carrier Heather Gigliotti said she sometimes has trepidation when she's out on the streets.

"I've been out on the route probably over 20 years, so I know where the dogs are," she said.

She was attacked delivering a package in Ronkonkoma.

"The homeowner just opened the door, and the dog rushed out and it grabbed a hold of my arm," she said. "It was very frightening ... Luckily, I had just gotten a tetanus shot."

Mail carrier Diana Villatoro also had a traumatic encounter with a dog in Hicksville.

"I tried to turn slowly and the dog came towards my hand, had my hand in his mouth," she said. "Unfortunately because it was a stray dog, I needed rabies shots and I had to get two stitches in my hand, but we persevere on."

Since then, she has become an advocate for safety.

Some mail carriers have dog repellent as a last resort, along with other devices to protect them.

There are also carrier cards that instruct workers, "Do not deliver mail if you feel endangered by an animal." Postal carriers can fill out the address, description of the dog and dog's name to report a dangerous dog.

The USPS is hoping to spread awareness and make 2025 a safer year for letter carriers on Long Island.