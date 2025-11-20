Watch CBS News
Long Island sleep center worker who secretly filmed people in the bathroom sentenced to 6 months

A former Long Island sleep center employee who pleaded guilty to secretly recording patients and co-workers in the bathroom is now facing jail time.

Sanjai Syamaprasad was sentenced Thursday morning to six months in jail and five years probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender. 

Syamaprasad entered a guilty plea in July and was initially set to be sentenced to only probation and ordered to register as a sex offender, but the judge said he would consider adding jail time, which Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly had recommended. Donnelly said Syamaprasad "deserved jail time" and recommended he serve up to three years in prison, due to the extent of incidents.   

A spy camera that looks like a smoke detector
A Long Island sleep center employee is accused of using a spy camera to secretly record hundreds of co-workers and patients, including young children, in bathrooms at a Great Neck health facility. Nassau County DA's office

The former employee was accused of placing hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors inside Northwell Health Sleep Disorders Center in Great Neck. The incidents occurred between 2022-24.

Syamaprasad positioned the spy cameras so they could record people at the center using the toilet and in the shower, prosecutors said.

He was arrested after he was caught watching the videos at work. Prosecutors said they found more than 300 video clips. 

