Long Island murder suspect fatally shot by police in Massachusetts, officials say

A man accused of killing a Long Island woman was fatally shot by police officers in Massachusetts on Wednesday night, officials say.

Police say Rachel Frislid, 62, was found dead inside her home on Pearl Court in Sayville on Sept. 3. According to police, there was no sign of a break-in.

Investigators determined Frislid had been stabbed to death by 55-year-old Brandon William Hampson, Frislid's ex-boyfriend.

Suffolk County Police say detectives learned Hampson was staying at a motel in Erving, Massachusetts, and reached out to the local police department and state police for assistance.

Erving police officers and state troopers went to the motel at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and spotted Hampson outside, police say.

When officers began to approach Hampson, he allegedly pulled out a sharp object. The Worcester County district attorney's office said officers repeatedly told Hampson to drop his weapon, but he allegedly refused and charged at the officers. Officers opened fire, striking Hampson, police say.

Hampson was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors and colleagues said Frislid was a businesswoman, mother and grandmother who had been planning to retire soon and move to Tennessee, where her daughter and grandchild live.