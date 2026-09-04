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Woman found dead in Long Island home, prompting murder investigation, police say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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Police on Long Island launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead inside her Sayville home.

Rachel Frislid, 62, was found unconscious by a family member inside her home at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Pearl Court.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives said they believe she was a victim of violence. 

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the homicide squad at 631-852-6392.

No other details about the incident were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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