Woman found dead in Long Island home, prompting murder investigation, police say
Police on Long Island launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead inside her Sayville home.
Rachel Frislid, 62, was found unconscious by a family member inside her home at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Pearl Court.
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives said they believe she was a victim of violence.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the homicide squad at 631-852-6392.
No other details about the incident were released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.