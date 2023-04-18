USAF Sgt. Anthony Legotti of Long Island surprises daughter with tearful reunion

WASHINGTON, D.C. - It was a photobomb to remember.

United States Air Force Tech Sergeant and Long Island resident Anthony Legotti surprised his daughter Savannah during a school trip to Washington, D.C.

In the video sent to CBS New York by Longwood Central School District, you see Savannah posing for a picture with a friend, when her dad slides into frame at the last minute. She spots him and seems confused for a moment, before exclaiming and jumping into his arms. Her classmates begin clapping.

Savannah is in the eighth grade at Longwood Junior High School. Her father was serving overseas for several months as a pararescue combat arms instructor. He also serves as a military police officer in the U.S. Airforce Reserves and as a Suffolk County Police Officer.

The video has more than 500,000 views on the Longwood Central School District's Facebook page.