4th of July fireworks blamed for several injuries, damaged cars on Long Island

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. -- At least five people were hurt and several cars were damaged by 4th of July fireworks on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police said they responded to two incidents Thursday night -- one in Port Jefferson and another in Copiague.

A large group had gathered to watch a fireworks display at a home on Foxrun Court in Port Jefferson when one went astray, police said. It happened around 10 p.m.

Four people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured, and several cars on the block were damaged.

Police said a 38-year-old man was treated for burns and a serious leg injury, and a 30-year-old man was treated for burns and a severed finger. A 30-year-old woman and the 8-year-old girl were treated for minor injuries.

Earlier in Copiague, a firework exploded in a man's hand, causing serious injuries. Police said the 21-year-old was lighting fireworks at a party on Trouville Road when he was hurt.

The explosion severed three fingers and damaged the other two on his left hand. He also suffered burns to his leg.

All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Fireworks blamed for thousands of injuries, fires each year

Ahead of the holiday, Suffolk County officials warned people about the dangers of transporting and setting off fireworks.

"[There were] 9,700 injuries last year alone related to firework injuries," said Dominick Thorne, Legislative Chair for Fire Rescue and Emergency Services in Suffolk County.

Officials said about a quarter of emergency room injuries are caused by sparklers, which can burn between 1,200 and 2,000 degrees. For reference, a match is 800 degrees.

"You wouldn't give a child a match, why would you give a child a sparkler?" said Rudy Sunderman, Deputy Commissioner for Fire, Resuce & Emergency Services for Suffolk County.

Sunderman added in addition to injuries, fireworks were blamed for 19,000 fires last year in the U.S.

Police said they planned to ramp up enforcement with undercover operations and extra patrols to combat drunk driving and boating.