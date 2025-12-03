Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Long Island house party

A suspect is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at a house party last month on Long Island.

The Nov. 22 shooting on Willow Avenue in Hempstead killed 19-year-old Amira McLeod, of Queens, and injured two 20-year-old men, whose names have not been released.

McLeod was a sophomore at Monroe University and played for the school's basketball team. Her bio on the school's website said she had dreams of owning a clothing and sneaker store.

Witnesses said at the time the shooting happened during a house party, and the residence is usually rented out to college students.

Nassau County Police said Wednesday the hosts were students from Nassau Community College, and there were roughly two dozen people in attendance.

Police said the suspect was part of a group that showed up at the party after seeing an invite on social media.

"There's an altercation that takes place between our party host that's located at that house and our suspect. The suspect backs away from a group of people and begins to shoot a handgun," Det. Lt. George Darienzo said. "Three shots are fired in total, three people are struck with bullets."

Police said 18-year-old Jacob McMillen, of Baldwin, is being charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces charges in an open burglary case from September.

Investigators have not yet recovered the weapon used in the shooting, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.