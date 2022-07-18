Long Island honors Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients Sandra Lindsay and Alexander Karloutsos

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were tears of joy Monday on Long Island at a surprise celebration for two locals honored for changing lives and communities.

Nurse Sandra Lindsay of Port Washington and Father Alexander Karloutsos of Southampton returned from Washington, D.C. after receiving the nation's highest civilian honor: The Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"It was crazy going to the White House and seeing my grandfather receiving this," Leo Palladino told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

"I've been crying since the day we heard this," Karloutsos' wife Xanthi Karloutsos said.

Father Karloutsos, who ministered to presidents and to the Greek American community for over 50 years, and Lindsay, a critical care nurse who volunteered to be the first American to receive the COVID vaccine, were honored again for their exemplary contributions to Long Island.

"We came from different lands, diverse traditions. But were were blessed to come to the United States of America," Father Karloutsos said.

"I came with my strong Jamaican values. Determination and focus," Lindsay said.

County executives of Nassau and Suffolk proclaimed that from this day forward, July 18 will be Sandra Lindsay Day and July 19 will be Father Alex Day across Long Island.

"It is just surreal... Part of the great American story," said Lindsay. "Went through some of the darkest days, so now it's just time for us to heal."

"When we went to the White House, we were honored by the president, the nation. But when we came here to Long Island, it's families, it's neighbors and it's home," Father Karloutsos said.

They rose to the top with their humility and courage.