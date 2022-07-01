Sandra Lindsay, nurse who received first COVID vaccine in U.S., to be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

NEW YORK - Sandra Lindsay, the nurse who received the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, is being honored by the White House.

Lindsay will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

She'll receive the award on July 7 at the White House.

Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was previously honored by being the grand marshal of last year's Hometown Heroes parade in New York City.

"I saw it as my responsibility to save lives -- professionally, that's what I do -- to give back. It's part of my civic duty," Lindsay told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis at the time.

Lindsay is among a number of luminaries receiving the honor this year.

Some of this year's other recipients include gymnast Simone Biles, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, Megan Rapinoe, Denzel Washington. The late Sen. John McCain and Steve Jobs will be honored posthumously.

