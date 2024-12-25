Christmas is extra special for formerly homeless Long Island man, thanks to Catholic Charities

Christmas like no other for Long Island dad and his young son

Christmas like no other for Long Island dad and his young son

Christmas like no other for Long Island dad and his young son

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A Long Island father and son are having a Christmas like no other.

They've just moved from a homeless shelter into their own apartment, thanks to Catholic Charities.

"It's like a dream"

For Bill Connor and his 7-year-old son George, "home for the holidays" has a special meaning.

"I like everything about it," George said.

"It's like a dream. It's a dream to have this," Bill said.

They celebrated Christmas in their own home for the first time.

Bill Connor's life unraveled before George was born. The 67-year-old single dad lost his Oakdale home in Superstorm Sandy.

"We lost everything overnight. If you can, imagine losing everything you have overnight," Connor said.

He moved onto his boat, and worked odd jobs as his health declined. Child Protective Services later determined the boat was unsafe place to raise a child, so they moved to a room at a homeless motel for three years.

"It was pretty rough. You hear people screaming and crying and cursing and yelling," he said.

Catholic Charities got involved. The group helps homeless people with disabilities pay rent. Now the Connors are in a two-bedroom apartment in Patchogue.

"There is no way to describe how happy we are"

Catholic Charities has found permanent housing for hundreds of homeless families. Its Project Independence, which helps people of all different faiths and backgrounds, currently subsidizes rent for 43 families, and the charity is in it for the long haul.

"Living on Long Island is not cheap for anyone, so if you're battling homelessness, or on the verge of homelessness, to try to get back on your feet can be almost impossible," said Catholic Charities' Gena McSorley. "We pay whatever is needed for as long as it's needed."

The apartment is more than just a roof and walls.

"This is security for George, for him to have a solid home, where he is not school hopping, and apartment hopping," Connor said.

He shared his message for others struggling with challenges.

"My motto in life has always been, 'Be happy for what you have, not sad for what you don't have,'" he said. "There's a lot of great people in the world and they don't get enough recognition. Catholic Charities is a big one."

"There is no way to describe how happy we are to see someone get back on their feet and have the life they deserve," McSorley said.

Catholic Charities is changing lives for some of Long Island's 4,000 homeless. And while some of the gifts under the tree were from Santa and his helpers at Catholic Charities, the best gift for the Connors is a home of their own.