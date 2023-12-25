Christmas celebrated by special needs residents of Catholic Charities of Long Island's group homes

BABYLON, N.Y. - Christmas is a time for family gatherings, but not everyone has family near.

Special needs residents on Long Island found comfort and joy on Christmas together.

The smile on Tomi Laolu Akande's face said it all. With his parents a world away in Nigeria, he was with his new family.

CBS2

"I'm so grateful. They are really like my family. It just makes my heart melt," Akande said. "I love you guys so much."

Their differences bring them together. From autism to other developmental disabilities, they're all under the roof of a Catholic Charities group home. The holiday spirit brought joy to a population that's often forgotten.

Not a single item on Santa's list was forgotten by residential manager Dayan McCoun, who orchestrated more than 60 handpicked gifts to create a Christmas of caring.

"I really don't get to see my family, so being around here is like family," resident Lyisha Myree said.

"I want them to feel loved, happy, cared for, happy, respected... not someone who has a disability," McCoun said.

"I have my own children, and I come here, and these are my children too," McCoun said. "Linda will call me mom because she doesn't have a mom... it's just a real family here."

CBS2

The greatest gift is making the house feel like home.

"It makes me feel happy, wanted, and being loved. We care about each other for Christmas. Even if we don't go home, we are here together," resident Serena Buccellato said.

It's a scene that played out in more than a dozen group homes run by Catholic Charities of Long Island, with 150 residents, many of whom consider housemates and staff their only family - reminding us all that Christmas is about caring for one another, and giving back.