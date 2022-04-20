Long Island family stunned to learn Coast Guard naming cutter after father who served heroically in World War II

New Coast Guard cutter named after late Northport man who served in World War II

NEW YORK -- A high and heartfelt honor that was bestowed upon a Long Island family came as a complete surprise.

Their beloved late father, who served in World War II, is the namesake of a new Coast Guard cutter that will be commissioned Thursday in Manhattan.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported on Wednesday, they had never heard of his heroics, until now.

It's a breathtaking sight for the Sutphin family of Northport -- their late father's name proudly on the side of a new Coast Guard cutter, eight decades after heroics they knew nothing about.

"He never spoke about his service in World War II at all. We had no idea," said Mona Rossero, Clarence Sutphin Jr.'s daughter.

Years ago, his children found military medals Sutphin, who joined the Coast Guard at 18, brushed off.

"'Just something I got in the war,' and that's all we basically knew about it," Rossero said of her father's reaction.

Two years ago came a call from the Coast Guard that a cutter would be named for him.

"We were like, 'What?'" Rossero said, adding the family thought, "This is a scam. Just don't send them any money."

It was no scam.

The 154-foot vessel will be commissioned Thursday. The story has made known Sutphin's lifesaving heroics. In 1944, the Coast Guard landed troops in the Pacific theater. Sutphin repeatedly braved intense enemy fire to save lives.

"He jumped overboard, swam a tow line while under sniper fire, bomber fire, machine gun fire," said David Andson, the commanding officer of the USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr.

"Running supplies and food and medical equipment back and forth from the ship to land," Rossero added.

It was D-Day of the Pacific, a pivotal battle that helped win World War II.

"It was absolutely mindboggling," Rossero said.

Sutphin died at age 78 without ever sharing his acts with family members.

"He never did, so the fact this is all coming out now, we get to celebrate what he did, it's quite an honor," granddaughter Sara Reinard said.

The Sutphin is one of 64 new fast response Coast Guard cutters to be commissioned in honor of a Coast Guard hero. It is headed to Bahrain.

The commander was just as moved by the humble hero, whose name will now grace their maritime home.

"I guess that generation, from what I've heard, it's all just humble. So, that's why they're the greatest generation," Andson said.

"The Sutphin family is so proud of them for doing what they're doing to help defend our country. Being that my father was so patriotic, it would mean a lot to him also," Rossero said. "I think he would be so humbled by it, he would be speechless."

A legacy that will live on, not only for one family but a grateful nation.

The Sutphin cutter is part of the Coast Guard's humanitarian presence oversees and also provides combat-ready assets for the Navy.

The commission ceremony Thursday is not open to the public.