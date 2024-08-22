16-year-old charged with murder after Long Island woman dies from injuries suffered during home invasion

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. – A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a Long Island woman died from injuries she suffered during a home invasion back in June.

Investigators said 64-year-old Linda Levy was asleep when she was hit in the face by someone who broke into her home on Straight Lane in Levittown back in June. Levy spent two months in the hospital, but later died from her injuries on Aug. 8.

The 16-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been released because he is a minor, pleaded not guilty to murder and burglary charges in Nassau County court Thursday.

"This seems out of the ordinary for a young kid charged now with murder who has never been involved with the law before," defense attorney Donald Rollock said.

Officials said a second person involved in this crime is also a minor. He was charged with burglary, and his charges are expected to be upgraded.

Linda Levy remembered as "caring, dedicated"

Levy is being remembered as a "very caring and dedicated attorney" by her former colleague Steve Spitzer, who says they represented accident victims.

Spitzer was relieved to hear of the arrest and described Levy as a woman with a heart of gold.

"She had a sparkling personality, a lust for life. It was great seeing her pull up in the morning in her red Corvette," Spitzer said.

That red Corvette, Levy's favorite car, is till parked on her property.

"She had a very unique license plate – 4UISUE ... I was privileged to be ridden around town on occasion when we would go out to lunch or go to court together," he said.