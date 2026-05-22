Long Island torture suspects sent texts about sadistic abuse of 7-year-old girl, prosecutors say

Prosecutors on New York's Long Island said Friday they have text messages describing sadistic abuse linked to the death of 7-year-old Jor'Dynn Duncan.

Three women were charged with killing the little girl inside an alleged house of horrors in Bayport, where the girl appeared to be tied up in a bathtub and routinely tortured before she ultimately suffered cardiac arrest in December.

The suspects -- 50-year-old Emily Kelly; her 75-year-old mother, Barbara Renner, and her 24-year-old daughter, Elyssa Seymore -- were arrested Wednesday and all pleaded not guilty.

Suspect documented "horrific abuse and torture"

Prosecutors said they started investigating "wicked and evil torture" against Duncan after an autopsy revealed 90 injuries, including whip marks and internal stab wounds that caused a fatal infection.

"Not only did Kelly subject this child to horrific abuse and torture, but appallingly, she documented it," prosecutors said.

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They said Kelly, who called 911 the day Duncan died, documented the abuse and torture in videos and casual text messages with her daughter.

"You can't hit her face. You gotta hit her body if you going to hit her. That's another thing we gotta hide," one of the messages allegedly said.

Lawmakers demand review of missed warning signs

Kelly was engaged to Duncan's incarcerated father and was awarded full custody by a judge in April 2025, eight months before the girl's death.

Prosecutors said Duncan missed 40 days of school and, in each case, Kelly provided an excuse, such as a family trip or illness.

Suffolk County lawmakers are now calling for a full review of the case, since schools are expected to contact Child Protective Services when there are repeated, unexplained absences combined with warning signs.

"How was this child placed in the hands of somebody who could be this unfit and this abusive? How could the school not see her for 40 days over the course of a year and not ask questions?" said County Legislator Rebecca Sanin.

"The personnel at the school are mandated reporters. So they could and should be making calls to the New York State Central Registry when they have suspicions about a child's welfare," said Neela Mukherjee Lockel, CEO of EAC Network.

CPS had little involvement, county executive says

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said the county's Child Protective Services had minimal involvement in the case.

"It's not a failure of CPS, and the child's placement was done by a judge," Romaine said. "As the case is prosecuted, we will act on any information that comes out that suggests to us that improvements can be made."

Neighbors said Friday they were horrified to learn the details of Duncan's death, while small memorials flanked the front porch of the home where she lived.

"The cutest little thing that you want to see in your life," said Tim Lowe. "I never saw any marks on her face."

"Shocked about that, that people could act so savagely," Romaine added.

Duncan's biological relatives declined CBS News New York's request for comment on this story.