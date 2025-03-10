Long Island brush fires accidentally sparked by making s'mores, officials say

An attempt to make s'mores accidentally sparked the massive brush fires that impacted the East End of Long Island, Suffolk County police said Monday.

Detectives believe the strong winds carried embers from the s'more-making effort in Manorville, sparking the brush fires.

The fires, which have since been knocked down, burned across 420 acres in an area two miles long and a mile wide. Smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Connecticut. It is 100% contained, officials said Monday. The fire began in Center Moriches and then suddenly in four other locations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has since issued a burn ban for Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley.

"If anyone travels east on Sunrise Highway, you will see the fire came right up to the road in several spots, and our biggest fear at that time was that it would jump the highway, like it did in '95 where most of the Pine Barrens are, on the north side of Sunrise Highway, and would've created a real problem," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said. "It was huge, and it threatened to get huger, and we were very, very concerned."

Romaine said the fire was contained in just about 24 hours thanks in no small part to offers of help that came pouring in from around the region.

"I can not tell you what a humbling experience it is when you are in need of help when the fires are burning and you see one fire truck after another pull up, and people from all over this county rushing into danger to stop this fire," Romaine said. "We had 80 fire departments respond from Suffolk County. We had 10 EMS units respond from Suffolk County. I got a call from the county executive in Nassau County who sent equipment out... I got a call from Mayor Adams, New York City, who asked can the city help. I got a call, obviously, several calls, from the governor, who sent all type of help... . Thank you state of New York. And I got a call from the White House. This is so humbling.

"Without the combined efforts of everyone involved, we would not have been able to stop this fire," Romaine added.

Two firefighters were injured battling the fires, including one with burns to his face. The other had a head injury, officials said. Both were released from the hospital.