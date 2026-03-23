High school students spend day off giving makeovers to Long Island assisted living residents

High school students are helping residents in assisted living in Long Island, New York feel a bit more confident with makeovers.

Glamour Gals is a non-profit with 150 chapters nationwide and is on a mission to help seniors look and feel more beautiful. The J.F.K. High School chapter in Bellmore stops by the Bristol Assisted Living home in East Meadow once per month.

"Making people happy is something so important in life," eleventh grader Lila Rosen said.

The club has 20 members, made up of boys and girls.

"Personally, I love all of my grandparents, so just to be able to kind of reciprocate all the good that they do for me onto these people," said eleventh grader Noah Greenbaum.

The students most recently came in on their day off, taking the time to learn outside of the classroom.

"When you do someone's nails, you're just engaging in conversation, you're making eye contact," faculty advisor Morgan Stewart said.

The residents explained that they love the chance to connect with younger generations, as it keeps them young.

"The fresh young faces keep us young. I truly enjoy this. I think we are raising a very selfless generation here," Bristol resident Anita Clarke said.

"That infusion of youth - we need that! At our age, we need that," resident Rosalinda Calamusa said.

They said that the visits, no matter if it's makeovers or playing cards, make them feel special.