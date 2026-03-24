Second suspect arrested in 2021 Long Island acid attack that left woman severely hurt

A second person was arrested in connection with an acid attack on a Long Island woman that happened five years ago.

A hooded man threw a cup of acid in Nafiah Ikram's face in her Elmont driveway before taking off in March 2021. Ikram's face was disfigured from the attack and her throat burned.

On Feb. 10, Brooklyn resident Terell Campbell was identified as the suspect. He was charged with two counts of assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of noxious material. Campbell pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday morning, sources told CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff that another person was arrested who is suspected of soliciting the attack.

The individual is expected to be in court at 11:30 a.m. in Mineola.

Campbell has alarming web searches, police say

After the 29-year-old was arrested, prosecutors revealed that he had numerous shocking web searches immediately after the attack. They included "sulfic acid remover," "sulfric acid on car seat," and "Can you recover from a sulfric acid attack?"

Nafiah Ikram was left disfigured after acid was thrown in her face in 2021. CBS News New York

Campbell is also an aspiring rapper who published a song called "Obsidian," which references burning someone's face with acid, according to officials.

"This heartless defendant intended to cause her irreparable harm. Later, he cared so little about the traumatic life-altering injuries he caused that he used the attack to further his rap career," said District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

She said new evidence came to light in late 2025 through a tip that helped lead police to Campbell. When law enforcement went to his home, they found a red Nissan Altima. That was the car seen driving away from Ikram's home after the incident.

Officials said they were looking into whether Campbell was paid for the attack. They said more arrests were possible, but there's a five-year statute of limitations.

"I'm still suffering to this day"

At the time of Campbell's arrest, Ikram said she had tears of joy and was shocked.

Over the last few years, she has endured dozens of surgeries, skin grafts, vision loss in one eye, throat closure, and the agony of not knowing who was responsible.

"I was sitting in that courtroom disassociating, in a dream, how much shock I was in," she said.

In 2023, Ikram said she was living in constant fear because the suspect was still free.

"I'm still suffering to this day. Look, I had that surgery to release the scarring, and I still can't open my mouth. I have scars all over my face, and they are still not even halfway done," she said. "I'm still disabled. I can't see out of my right side right now. I still need someone to drive me everywhere."

Despite the challenges, Ikram said she tries to be optimistic and focus on her resilience.

"Learning that every day is a new blessing and an opportunity to be great," she said.