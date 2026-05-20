Video shows chaos break out at Long Branch, N.J., beachfront pop-up gathering

A Jersey Shore community had to implement a curfew and use its public alert system to tell residents to take shelter Tuesday after authorities say several hundred teenagers and young adults came to the beachfront for a pop-up gathering.

Video shows young people on top of a vehicle in Long Branch's Pier Village during the meetup.

Dozens of police officers from several agencies were activated to deal with hundreds of young people causing chaos on the shore in Long Branch, New Jersey, on May 19, 2026. CBS News New York

The latest on the investigation

Officials say 139 officers had to be activated from both Long Branch and other agencies like the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office. Police were seen in riot gear lining the streets and pushing the large crowd out.

Authorities say six arrests were made, including two adult women and three juvenile females, all Newark residents.

Anthony Pizzi, who was staying at a resort, shot the video.

"It really was a ton of people screaming, running," said Pizzi, a drone business owner. "Somebody pulled up the car right there and they just started jumping on the car.

"All of a sudden the security for the resort came out and said we had to get in the resort [because] they were locking it down," Pizzi added.

"It was a little scary for me. I am not from here and didn't know what was happening," added Jake Tassone of East Fishkill, New York.

Future curfews possible

Long Branch officials say they instituted an 8 p.m. curfew on Tuesday and are prepared to do it again.

Business Administrator Charles Shirley Jr. added a substantial number of young people arrived by rail, causing delays on NJ Transit. He sent out a warning Wednesday, saying anyone coming to the shore town to engage in violence will be arrested and prosecuted.

Down in Seaside Heights, the police chief said a curfew will be instituted this weekend, if necessary, adding backpacks are now no longer allowed on the beach.

Social media fueling pop-ups, residents say

Officers were stationed on every corner of the Long Branch boardwalk on Wednesday, checking coolers and bags.

"Sometimes, I think people think they are having fun when they are fighting. It's not fun at the end of the day. Look at this. We are all getting checked," Fort Lee resident Nave Murray said.

"It was just a bunch of rioting. I feel like it always happens out here. Long Branch is now the prime spot. Everyone comes here and goes absolutely berserk," Old Bridge resident Chris Mullin said.

"Social media took over. There ain't nothing you can do to stop it. It is going to keep happening. It's unfortunate," Old Bridge resident Vincent Branciforte added.