Watch CBS News
Local News

Locker NYC pilot program offers New Yorkers a secure location to send, receive packages

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Locker NYC allows customers to send, get packages at 15 locations
Locker NYC allows customers to send, get packages at 15 locations 00:23

NEW YORK -- New York City is launching a new effort to reduce package thefts.

The pilot program is called Locker NYC and will start this summer.

New Yorkers can receive and send packages at secure lockers that will be set up on public sidewalks.

The Department of Transportation says there will be 15 locations with access 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 7:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.