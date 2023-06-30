Locker NYC pilot program offers New Yorkers a secure location to send, receive packages

Locker NYC allows customers to send, get packages at 15 locations

NEW YORK -- New York City is launching a new effort to reduce package thefts.

The pilot program is called Locker NYC and will start this summer.

New Yorkers can receive and send packages at secure lockers that will be set up on public sidewalks.

The Department of Transportation says there will be 15 locations with access 24 hours a day, seven days a week.