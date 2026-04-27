New Jersey high school lockdown lifted after student with air pistol apprehended, police say

A New Jersey student caused a lockdown on Monday after bringing an air pistol to school, according to police.

Old Tappan police said Northern Valley Regional High School went into lockdown at around 11:30 a.m., after one student reported another might have brought a weapon into the building.

The Bergen County Sherriff's Office and SWAT team responded, along with local police from Old Tappan, Northvale, Norwood, Harrington Park, Closter and River Vale, officials said.

Police said a student in possession of a CO2 air pistol was taken into custody shortly after the school implemented its safety protocol.

The 90-minute lockdown was lifted after a Bergen County Police K-9 unit searched the high school and deemed it safe, police said.

"The rapid response from our local and county partners ensured this situation was resolved safely and efficiently," Old Tappan Officer in Charge Kathryn Weaver said in a statement. "A thorough investigation has been completed, and the individual will be charged with threat and weapon-related offenses. Our department treats every report with the utmost seriousness to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and schools."

Counseling services were made available to students and more support will be provided as needed, police said.