Local fisherman says he caught 5 sharks over the weekend near Jones Beach State Park
NEW YORK -- It was an impressive haul this weekend for a fisherman looking for sharks.
Joseph Maiolo said he reeled in not one but five sharks just east of Jones Beach State Park.
The smallest was reportedly 2-to-3 feet long, while the biggest one was said to be 5-to-6 feet long.
Maiolo said he snapped some photos, and then released the sharks back into the water.
