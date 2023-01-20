Watch CBS News
Man accused of stealing school bus in Livingston, New Jersey, arrested in Pennsylvania

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

LIVINGSTON, N.J. -- An arrest has been made after a school bus was stolen in New Jersey.

The incident happened in Livingston on Tuesday.

Police say they took a 22-year-old man into custody in Pennsylvania on Thursday morning.

They haven't released the suspect's name but say he is a Saudi Arabian national.

He faces multiple charges, including theft and burglary.

Investigators believe he acted alone, and police say there is no threat to the area.

