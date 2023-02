Dolphins spotted in Little Neck Bay in Queens

NEW YORK -- Dolphins were on the move Friday in Queens.

A CBS2 viewer shared video of a pod of dolphins in Little Neck Bay in Douglaston.

Their fins could be seen bobbing in and out of the water.

The pod may have been in search of food or just out for a little Friday fun!